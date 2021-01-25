The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will take place in May.

Billboard announced Monday that the annual awards show will air live May 23 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

This year's host, musical performers and nominees have yet to be announced. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place in October after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Singer Kelly Clarkson hosted the event, while rapper Post Malone was among the night's big winners.

Several awards shows postponed or rescheduled their 2021 ceremonies due to the pandemic. The SAG Awards were rescheduled to April 4 this month after the Grammy Awards moved to its prior date of March 14.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said Monday that it is extending the eligibility period for the 2021 British Academy Film Awards.

Other 2021 events have been preemptively canceled due to the health crisis. The Glastonbury music festival said last week that it is cancelling its festival for the second consecutive year.

In addition, some artists, including the pop rock band The 1975, have canceled touring plans for this year.