The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Latto, Burna Boy and Rauw Alejandro will also take the stage at the event, as announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The group joins previously announced performer Mary J. Blige, who will be present to receive the Icon Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The ceremony will also be available to view through Peacock.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 17 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

Doja Cat has earned 14 nominations followed by Justin Bieber Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released their newest album titled Unlimited Love, which has topped the U.S. album charts.