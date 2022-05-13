Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
UPI News Service, 05/13/2022
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving as the host and is also executive producing the event. Combs is hosting 25 years after he won his first BBMA for his album No Way Out.
The Weeknd leads all artists with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Artist. Doja Cat has earned 13 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.
