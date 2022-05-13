The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving as the host and is also executive producing the event. Combs is hosting 25 years after he won his first BBMA for his album No Way Out.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Artist. Doja Cat has earned 13 nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.

Mary J. Blige is set to be honored with the Icon Award.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT

Network: NBC

Online: The show will be available to stream through Peacock. NBC is also available through Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Presenters: Michael Buble, Chloe Bailey, Giveon, Dixie D'Ameliom Liza Koshy, Heidi Klum, Dove Cameron and more will be presenting awards.

Nominees

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic