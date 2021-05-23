Billboard Music Awards: DJ Khaled, Nick Jonas open show, The Weeknd wins first
UPI News Service, 05/23/2021
DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, along with host Nick Jonas, kicked off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
DJ Khaled was up first with H.E.R. and Migos as they performed their track "We Going Crazy" in front of an outdoor audience live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The trio were joined by numerous trumpet players.
Jonas then welcomed viewers and remarked on how better times are coming following the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonas said that the show would be taking place both indoors and out.
Doja Cat and SZA then took the indoor stage for a performance of their song "Kiss Me More." Dancers wearing giant orange balls on their heads danced alongside the singers.
