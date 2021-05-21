The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Nick Jonas is hosting the event after Kelly Clarkson served as host for the past three years. The ceremony is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 16 nominations, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.

Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

Pink will be honored with the Icon Award and Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the event.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: NBC

Musical performances: BTS will perform new single "Butter," The Weeknd , Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Alicia Keys , Bad Bunny, Karol G, Doja Cat and SZA performing "Kiss Me More," The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.

Nominees

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift