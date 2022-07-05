The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place in September.

Billboard said Tuesday that the 29th annual awards show will be held Sept. 29 at Watsco Center in Miami, Fla.

The three-hour ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. EDT on Telemundo and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish network Universo. The show will also be available to watch on demand the next day on Peacock.

The event will be preceded by the one-hour red carpet special "La Alfombra de los Premios Billboard."

The Billboard Latin Music Awards honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by actual sales, streaming, radio airplay and social data on Billboard's weekly charts during a one-year period.

The ceremony is produced by MBS Special Events. Hosts and performers for this year's show have yet to be announced.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard's Latin Music Week, which runs Sept. 26-Oct. 1 this year. The annual event will feature panels, conversations and workshops at Faena Forum, along with performances and fan experiences in Miami.