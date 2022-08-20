The family of actor Bill Paxton who died in 2017 after heart surgery and a stroke, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against California's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The suit was filed more than four years ago against the hospital and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, the surgeon who performed the operation on the 61-year-old star of Big Love, Apollo 13, Twister, Tombstone and Titanic.

"The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," plaintiffs' lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg said in a statement Saturday, adding the terms are confidential.

The agreement was made one month before the case was scheduled to go to trial and a judge must still sign off on the deal.

The lawsuit alleged the hospital "failed to disclose that [Dr. Khoynezhad] was going to use a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges."

Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise, and adult children, James and Lydia.