Bill Murray sat in his bathtub while he was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The comedian, who was fully clothed, spoke to Kimmel on Wednesday and discussed social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing golf with Michael Jordan and gave advice to viewers.

"I'm drawing my tub now and I'm having a little difficulty because getting the right temperature has always been a problem with me," Murray said.

"For the purposes of today I think it's kind of a celebration because I haven't seen you in a while. I thought a bubble bath would be appropriate, but you know how it is with bubbles, you can't snap your fingers and make them. So they just come when they come," he continued.

Murray's bathtub continued to be filled with water and bubbles as the interview continued. The 69-year-old slightly submerged himself into the water.

Murray said that Jordan and fellow NBA great Larry Bird would play golf in between takes while they filmed Space Jam. He also lamented how he gets no credit for passing Jordan the ball to make the game-winning shot in the film.

"I stole the ball. I made the pass. I got nothing, I wasn't even interviewed after," he joked.