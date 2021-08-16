More than 200 comedians, including Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Nick Kroll and Bill Maher, will perform during 2021 New York Comedy Festival in November, organizers announced Monday.

The seven-day event will take place Nov. 8 to 14 at venues throughout the city's five boroughs.

The festival, which will feature more than 100 shows, is back after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performers and attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, in keeping with public health guidelines and New York City mandates, Deadline reported.

Tickets will be available online for presale from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

"Of all the gigs I missed because of the pandemic, missing this one hurt the most," Maher said, according to Page Six. "Thrilled to be back!"

Event organizers teamed up with essential workers from the Fire Department of New York, New York Police Department and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, along with doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers and restaurant employees, to announce the initial lineup.

Others comedians who will participate include Alok, Michelle Buteau, Ronny Chieng, Tim Dillon, Gary Gulman, Jon Lovett, Norm Macdonald, Brian Regan, Andrew Santino, Megan Stalter and Vir Das.

Venues include Apollo Theatre, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Carolines on Broadway, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

"We are committed not only to bringing the laughter back to New York City, but also creating opportunities for neighborhood venues across the five boroughs that are the backbone of New York's comedy scene, which suffered so much during the pandemic," Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival said.