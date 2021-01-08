Comedian Bill Hader said his Saturday Night Live character Stefon, a nightlife reporter who wasn't very good at his job, probably wouldn't know there is a pandemic going on.

"He'd probably go for a while and not really notice," Hader laughed during a virtual appearance on Thursday's edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Noting how Stefon habitually covered his mouth and nose with his hands, Hader said, "It's kind of a mask."

"I think he was probably Patient Zero on some level," Hader said. "He's probably had [the coronavirus] a couple of times and now he is fine."

Hader also recalled how a sketch he wanted to do on SNL was cut in the dress rehearsal because everything that could go wrong did.