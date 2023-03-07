HBO announced Tuesday that the fourth season of Barry will be its last. Season 4 returns April 16 on HBO.

The announcement that Barry will conclude follows several other shows whose renewals mark their final season. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that he would conclude the show with its fourth season on HBO too.

Titans and Doom Patrol will also end on HBO Max. HBO decided not to renew Westworld for a fifth season, making Season 4 its last.

Shows on other services are announcing upcoming final season, too. Cobra Kai will end with Season 6 on Netflix. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will end with Season 5 on Prime Video.

The Handmaid's Tale previously announced Season 6 would be its last on Hulu. Paramount+ also announced Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season and Outlander is ending on Starz.

Barry Season 4 will pick up with hitman Barry ( Bill Hader ) in prison, making a phone call to his acting teacher Gene Cousineau ( Henry Winkler ), who turned him in. Co-creator Hader said the story will reach a logical conclusion.

"It's bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion," Hader said in a statement.

Barry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.