Former President Bill Clinton has partnered with iHeartMedia and launched on Thursday a new podcast, titled Why Am I Tell You This? With Bill Clinton.

The first episode, available on iHeartRadio and across all major podcast platforms, features Bill Clinton speaking with jazz musician Wynton Marsalis to discuss his life and recent works The Ever Fonky Lowdown and The Democracy! Suite.

Each episode will showcase Bill Clinton's love for storytelling and explore a wide range of topics he is interested in through interviews with experts.

Bill Clinton previously hosted a different version of Why Am I Telling This? with his daughter Chelsea Clinton that was distributed by the Clinton Foundation. Guests included former President George W. Bush, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and co-founder of World Central Kitchen Jose Andres, among others.

"Growing up in Arkansas just after World War II in a family that didn't have a lot of money, most of our entertainment revolved around storytelling. Listening to my relatives and neighbors tell stories showed me that everyone has a story, and that everyone's story has value," Bill Clinton said in a statement.

"I always thought that the main point of my work was to give people a chance to have better stories. Once you've heard a person's hopes and fears, where they've been and where they want to go, your differences slip away - you become people first. Now more than ever, we need those kinds of connections," he continued.