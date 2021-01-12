Bill Burr defended his Mandalorian character, Migs Mayfeld, having a Boston accent, while appearing on The Tonight Show.

"'I've never heard a Boston accent in outer space,' is what they say. And I always just go like, 'Oh yeah? What about English?'" Burr told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"Isn't that a little weird? If you went to a galaxy far, far away and you get off and somebody's like, 'Hey, how's it going?' and you totally understand him. What about the fact that Han Solo is talking to a Bigfoot?" he continued before also pointing out how Star Wars character C-3PO has an English accent.

Burr, in addition to appearing in The Mandalorian, also recently starred in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson.

"Pete Davidson is just a really special dude that I met on the way up and we were always tight. And then that movie just really, totally solidified our friendship. So I ended up, you know, gaining a lifelong friend out of doing that," the comedian said.

Burr also acted as a life coach on The Tonight Show, offering advice to viewers who sent in questions about breaking up and confronting a roommate who doesn't clean their dishes.

"I would just start scraping the food off his plate and put it in his pillow case. But I'd be nice and I'd leave a post-it. I'd say, 'Hey you know, you keep forgetting your food on the plate, so I figured I'd put it in a place where you'd remember it,'" Burr said.