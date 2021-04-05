Bill Burr announced on Monday a 2021 U.S. comedy tour, produced by Live Nation.
Burr will begin the tour on July 2 in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan before wrapping up on Dec. 30 in Phoenix at the Arizona Federal Theater.
The tour will include rescheduled dates with tickets for those shows on sale now. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.
The rescheduled dates include stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and at the Coca-Cola Roxy, Reno, Nev., at the Grand Theater, Valley Center Calif., at The Events Center, and Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.
Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Burr's official website.
Here is the full list of dates for Bill Burr's 2021 U.S. comedy tour
July 2 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Cosmopolitan
July 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Cosmopolitan
Aug. 28 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Arena Casino
Sept. 3 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 4 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 5 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 15 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Amphitheater
Sept. 16 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Mystic Lake Casino
Oct. 14 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 21 -- Long Beach, Calif., at Long Beach Terracc Theater
Nov. 5 -- Reno, Nev., at Grand Theater
Nov. 6 -- San Jose, Calif., at Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre
Dec. 10 -- Valley Center, Calif., at The Events Center
Dec. 16 -- Indianapolis at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Dec. 18 -- Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall
Dec. 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theater
