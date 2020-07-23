The second full-length trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music was released Thursday along with a new poster and an announced Sept. 1 release date for the film.

The trailer features Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Ted Theodore Logan -- roles they originated in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey -- as the pair find themselves facing middle age without achieving their destined success.

The trailer features familiar faces including William Sadler as Death, as well as franchise newcomers Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan.

The trailer was accompanied by the announcement that Bill & Ted Face the Music will release Sept. 1 in theaters and on Video On Demand platforms. The movie had originally been slated for an Aug. 21 release, before being moved up to Aug. 14 and being pushed back again to Aug. 28.

The cast also includes Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.