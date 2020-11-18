Big Thief's Adrienne Lenker performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 29-year-old singer and musician filmed the concert remotely from her camper trailer, parked in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

In the video released Wednesday, Lenker performed her songs "Zombie Girl," "Two Reverse," "Dragon Eyes," "Anything" and "Ingydar."

"eye look forward to playing with you in person one day," Lenker wrote on Instagram.

"Zombie Girl" and the other songs appear on Lenker's album Songs, released alongside the album Instrumentals in October. The album features cover art created by Lenker's grandmother.

"i'm writing to you from the windy california desert," Lenker said on Instagram on release day. "today i am releasing a body of music that is very dear to me. i feel grateful and fortunate to have had the support of family and friends to make this possible.

"amidst globally trying times, this music is merely a tiny drop of an offering. it is a small moment along my own reflective journey, the road of which is ever-widening," she added. "there is so much to learn, and i hope to continue to grow in my own compassion and empathy, education and comprehension of humanness and everything beyond."

Lenker said most of the songs on Songs and Instrumentals "are questions more than they are answers."

"i want to contribute to a more loving and peaceful world in any way i can for as long as i'm alive, i am dedicated to the endless excavation, and i hope my tools for doing so become ever more refined. for now, this is what i've got. some songs and instrumentals," she said.

Lenker is the lead vocalist and guitarist of Big Thief, a Brooklyn-based indie rock band. The group last released the album Two Hands in October 2019.