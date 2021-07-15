Big Sky will return for a second season in September.

ABC announced Thursday that Season 2 of the crime drama series will premiere Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. EDT.

"More twists are coming," the network tweeted.

Big Sky is based on The Highway book series by C.J. Box. The TV show is created by David E. Kelley and stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Brian Geraghty.

Season 1 followed Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), a private detective, and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), an ex-cop and the estranged wife of Cassie's partner, Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), as they investigated Ronald, a trucker (Geraghty) involved in several kidnappings.

ABC renewed the series in May ahead of the show's Season 1 finale.

Elwood Reid (The Chi) will replace Kelley as showrunner in Season 2. Kelley will remain as executive producer and will still be involved creatively.

Big Sky premiered on ABC in November. The show was the network's number one series in total viewers and among adults 18-49 in the fall.