Season 1 followed Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), a private detective, and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), an ex-cop and the estranged wife of Cassie's partner, Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), as they investigated Ronald, a trucker (Geraghty) involved in several kidnappings.
ABC renewed the series in May ahead of the show's Season 1 finale.
Elwood Reid (The Chi) will replace Kelley as showrunner in Season 2. Kelley will remain as executive producer and will still be involved creatively.
Big Sky premiered on ABC in November. The show was the network's number one series in total viewers and among adults 18-49 in the fall.
