Big Sky and Love, Victor are among the Star launch titles coming to Disney+ in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ announced a lineup for its Star brand, a programming block featuring "mature" content with additional parental controls, on Monday.

In addition to Big Sky, an ABC drama created by David E. Kelley, and Love, Victor, a Hulu series set in the Love, Simon universe, the TV series 24, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, The X-Files, Black-ish, Atlanta and the Die Hard films will be available to stream at launch.

Star will feature thousands of hours of television and movies, including programming from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television. The brand will target a more adult and edgy market than Disney+, according to Variety.

Star will launch Feb. 23 in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The brand will later debut in Singapore, Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, but will not be available in the United States.

Latin America will get its own version of Star, branded Star Plus, in June.

Star is the sixth Disney+ brand, joining Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic.

Disney+ launched in North America in November 2019.