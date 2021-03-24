Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Big Shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sports dramedy Wednesday featuring John Stamos as Coach Marvyn Korn, a girls basketball coach.

The preview shows Coach Korn (Stamos) take a position at an elite private high school after being ousted from the NCAA. Coach Korn helps the girls improve their game and supports them along the way.

Jessalyn Gilsig co-stars as Holly Barrett, Korn's assistant coach, with Yvette Nicole Brown as Sherilyn Thomas, the school's dean.

Big Shot is created by Brad Garrett and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey.

Disney shared a poster for Big Shot in February that shows Coach Korn surrounded by members of his team.

Big Shot premieres April 16 on Disney+.

Stamos is known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House. He also portrayed Jimmy Martino on the series Grandfathered.