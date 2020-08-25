Big Sean has released a new song titled "Deep Reverence" that features the late Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper released the track onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, Sound Cloud and Deezer on Tuesday.

Sean raps on the song about meeting with Kendrick Lamar to settle the public differences Lamar had with Hussle.

"After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information/ From people fueled by their ego, it's like mixin' flames with diesel," Sean raps.

Hussle died at the age of 33 in March 2019 after he was shot 10 times at a south Los Angles strip mall by gunman Eric Holder.

"Deep Reverence" will appear on Sean's upcoming fifth studio album titled Detroit 2 which is set to be released on Sept. 4.

Sean recently released the album cover for Detroit 2 on Twitter which features the 32-year-old standing below a group of floating drummers.