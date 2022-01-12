Netflix has announced that Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources will be coming to the streaming service on March 18.

The animated comedy will follow the team of monsters and creatures that help humans with their emotions as seen in Big Mouth.

Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the series that introduces the show's cast of characters including Big Mouth's Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll) and Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph).

Other characters that will be featured include Rochelle the Lovebug (Keke Palmer), Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park) Simon Sex (Jemaine Clement), Petra the Ambition Gremlin (Rosie Perez), Keith From Grief (Henry Winkler), Mona the Hormone Monstress (Thandiwe Newton), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford), Gavin the Hormone Monster (Bobby Cannavale), Emmy the Lovebug (Aidy Bryant), Walter the Lovebug (Brandon Kyle Goodman), The Shame Wizard (David Thewlis) and Sonya the Lovebug (Pamela Adlon).

Human Resources is co-created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Kelly Galuska, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Big Mouth Season 5 came to Netflix in November.