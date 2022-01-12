'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
UPI News Service, 01/12/2022
Netflix has announced that Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources will be coming to the streaming service on March 18.
The animated comedy will follow the team of monsters and creatures that help humans with their emotions as seen in Big Mouth.
Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the series that introduces the show's cast of characters including Big Mouth's Maury the Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll) and Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph).
