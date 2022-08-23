Netflix announced Nick Kroll's first Netflix standup special and the Season 6 premiere of his animated show Big Mouth on Tuesday. Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy premieres Sept. 27 and Big Mouth returns Oct. 28.

Kroll co-created Big Mouth with Andrew Goldberg based on their childhood. The comedy depicts puberty with jokes for mature viewers only.

Netflix renewed Big Mouth through Season 6 in 2019. It added the 7th on April 19 this year.

A NSFW Season 6 teaser shows hormone monsters scrolling Seann William Scott's Instagram and coping with pregnancy. Season 6 "focuses on the theme of family" according to a Netflix press release.

After 20 years in standup, Little Big Boy marks Kroll's first special for Netflix, where his and Goldberg's company, Brutus Pink, has an overall deal. Little Big Boy filmed at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. on Kroll's Middle Aged Boy tour.

The special promises to show Kroll's "vulnerable side" including how he got his heart broken at age 33, fatherhood, mothers and farting.