Big Mouth will return for Seasons 6 and 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed Monday that it renewed the adult animated comedy series.

Season 6 will premiere later this year.

In addition, the Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources has been renewed for a second season.

Big Mouth is created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Nick Kroll. The series follows a group of friends as they navigate puberty and other teenage struggles.

Human Resources is also created by Flackett, Goldberg, Levin and Kroll alongside Kelly Galuska. The series centers on the Hormone Monsters that help humans journey through every aspect of life.

Cast members Kroll, Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis will return for Season 2.