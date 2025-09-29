'Big Brother' winner Ashley Hollis reveals her plans for the $750,000 prize money
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/29/2025
Big Brother winner Ashley Hollis has revealed what she plans to do with her $750,000 prize money.
Ashley, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, won Big Brother and took home the $750,000 prize by a 6-1 jury vote over the season's runner-up, Vince Panaro, during the two-hour finale that aired September 28 on CBS.
Ashley recalled feeling thrilled about winning the game with her family watching in the audience.
"I saw their faces. They were like quite literally right in the front and they looked so happy. I mean, they were beaming with joy. They're so proud," Ashley gushed.
"And my dad was like, 'I knew it. I knew when you won that HOH that you were going to win the game. I knew you were going to make the right decision and pick the right person.'"
Ashley elaborated, "He just was like, 'I've been watching live feeds all season! And you clocked a lot of people and you got a lot of it right.' And he's like, 'So I knew that you knew not to take Morgan.'"
But Ashley made sure to point out how her dad loved Morgan as a Big Brother player.
"He goes, 'Ashley, I love you. You're my daughter, but you aren't going to beat Morgan.' I go, 'I know,'" Ashley said.
Ashley said that she felt confident she was going to beat Vinny in the end with her jury speech.
"I knew he was going to get nervous... [But] I wasn't sure about [Kelley Jorgensen] and [Lauren Domingue's votes]. I was really surprised to get both of their votes," Ashley noted.
"But I'm more in shock about winning the final HoH. When I won the final HoH and I beat Morgan, the competition beast, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I might win this game!' That was why I was so in shock."
During a separate interview with Parade, Ashley described herself as the "true underdog of" Big Brother's 27th season given that she only won the Power of Veto in Week 1 before winning the final HoH competition.
In her final speech to the jury, Ashley likened herself to the character Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.
Ashley hid her profession as a lawyer throughout the game and explained that she dumbed herself down so houseguests wouldn't view her as a threat.
Ashley said she allowed her fellow houseguests to think they could manipulate and control her, when, in actuality, she was playing the game from the second she had entered the house.
Ashley recalled adapting and pivoting in the game, adding new allies every time one left, and strategizing from Day 1 to Day 83.
Ashley also reminded the jury how she was the biggest target in the house at the start of the game.
"I remained targetless week after week and didn't go up on the block for nine weeks as an original nominee -- and that was strategy," Ashley insisted.