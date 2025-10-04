'Big Brother' winner Ashley Hollis fires back at Vince Panaro haters after throwing shade herself
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/04/2025
Big Brother winner Ashley Hollis has defended Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope amid hate, even though she recently threw shade at Vince herself.
Ashley, who defeated Vince in a 6-1 jury vote on Big Brother's Season 27 finale, has apparently seen a lot of backlash and criticism thrown Vince and Morgan's way since the finale aired on September 28 CBS.
"FIRSTLY, No one deserves hate, not Morgan, not Vinny etc!" Ashley, 25, wrote via X on Thursday, October 2.
"These are real people, although I'm not close with Vinny and never had any type of relationship with him all season I still wish him the best and hope he's doing well!"
Several fans, however, called Ashley out for taking a jab at Vince following her Big Brother victory.
Ashley had posted a video montage of Vince slamming her throughout the Big Brother season. The footage showed Vince telling Morgan that she didn't deserve to make it to the end of the game, let alone win the whole season.
"There's truly no better feeling than beating a cry baby in 6-1 vote whewww," Ashley captioned her September 29 post on Instagram.
"Should've gotten me out week one babes! Oh wait, you failed at that because I won the power of veto and took myself off the block! #itsquietaintnobacktalk #bb27 #teamashley."
Although Ashley is insisting no one deserves hate, she apparently doesn't regret her earlier Instagram comments.
"Aht aht I said what I said!ï¸ #standingonbusiness," Ashley responded to a fan via X, according toUs Weekly.
One critic wrote to Ashley, "The first thing you did after getting evicted was throw hate at Vince," and another follower replied, "A sore loser is bad[;] a sore winner is worse."
But Ashley clapped back, "He was an Ashley hater all season, one post... he will be fine."
Ashley had also taken a shot at Vince during the Big Brother finale when she told the jury in her final speech that Vince had made allies into enemies, which was the opposite of her own gamplay.
Vince entered theBig Brother house with a girlfriend of seven years back home, but his extremely close relationship with Morgan became a storyline on the show.
Vince and Morgan spent most of their time together. Not only were they allies and supposed besties, but they shared extremely long hugs and even slept in the same bed. Vince and Morgan also showered next to each other.
Vince and Morgan's behavior had the other houseguests gossiping. Keanu Soto, for instance, cracked a joke about being on a show called Cheating Island.
Vince didn't seem to think he had done anything wrong, and he said multiple times he wasn't worried about his relationship -- but even Zingbot roasted Vince and Morgan's apparent showmance.
Not only did Vince's girlfriend, Kelsey, decide not to send him a video message during the game, but she was also absent from the live audience on Big Brother finale night, which ended with Vince winning $75,000 as the runner-up.
Big Brother alum Jimmy Haggerty allegedly told Vince while he was still onstage at the finale that Kelsey had dumped him, The Sun reported.