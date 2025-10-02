In a video obtained byThe Sun, Vince and Kelsey -- who finally reunited after several months apart -- appeared to be having a passionate and intense conversation.
Vince had a serious look on his face while Kelsey pointed her finger at him multiple times.
However, both Vince and Kelsey cracked a smile towards the end of the discussion, suggesting they're on amicable terms.
An insider told The Sun that Vince and Kelsey are "no longer dating" but they have been "hashing things out" post-show.
The Big Brother runner-up and Kelsey were reportedly running errands in Calabasas, CA.
Not only did they stop at Sunlife Organics for fruit bowls, but they also touched down at a local bank, according to The Sun.
Vince was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and his signature beanie. And Kelsey looked trendy in a blue crop top with tight biker shorts, a baseball hat, and sunglasses.
Later in the afternoon, Vince and Kelsey reportedly visited a cafe in nearby Malibu.
Although the pair clearly spent the day together, there was no kissing, hand-holding, or PDA of any kind that was caught on tape.
Kelsey, who dated Vince for seven years before he competed on Big Brother, reportedly decided she was "done" with Vince about halfway through Big Brother's 27th season because he had "disrespected" her by constantly flirting with fellow houseguest Morgan Pope.
While Vince's parents were sitting in the audience on finale night, Kelsey was noticeably absent.
"Like when the lights were still bright and as the cameras were rolling, he was told Kelsey was done," the eyewitness added.
"Vince hasn't processed how much his life is about to change, so it hasn't hit him yet that he lost his girlfriend of 7 years."
The source alleged that Vince was "in complete denial" about the current status of his relationship with Kelsey and needed more time to process things.
According to the eyewitness, Big Brother 27 houseguest Jimmy Haggerty -- who had been voted out of the Big Brother house pre-jury and could therefore connect with the outside world -- was the person who broke the bad news to Vince.
Jimmy also reportedly told the other BB finalists about Vince's broken relationship with Kelsey during the live finale taping.
"Vince found out on the stage because [Jimmy] was going around telling the others that Kelsey had dumped him," the eyewitness claimed.
"Morgan and Vince fully thought the feeds didn't capture most of the late-night talk they had together. They really didn't think a lot of their bedroom talk and cuddling were seen by the outside house."
The source said Vince seemed to "lose" himself in the game and "blew up his whole life" as a result.
Keanu Soto, for instance, joked about being on a show called Cheating Island, but Vince and Morgan kept insisting that they're just best friends.
Vince didn't seem to think he had done anything wrong, but he began questioning his future with Kelsey when she clearly opted out of recording a video message for him once he made it to the Final 5. (Each Final 5 houseguest received a sweet message from loved ones and significant others).
"Am I single right now? Did Kelsey dump me?" Vince asked in the Big Brother Diary Room towards the end of the game.
"Perception-wise, am I too affectionate with Morgan? We like to spend time together, and yeah, we sleep in the same bed, but it's a giant bed and her head is at the opposite of me."
Vince continued, "Have I crossed boundaries that I'm not aware of, that I didn't think I did, but maybe I did?"
Earlier in the season, when Zingbot had roasted some of the Big Brother houseguests, the robot said, "What do you call someone who lights up when Vince enters the room, gives him long, passionate hugs and warm, affectionate cuddles?"
Zingbot then looked at Morgan and yelled, "His girlfriend! Zah-zah-zah-zing!"
Morgan seemed very upset by the zing, telling the cameras that she totally respected Vince's relationship with his girlfriend back home.
And Vince insisted to Us Weekly after the show that he never crossed the line with Morgan.
"I didn't think anything of it. I just was living in the Big Brother house," Vince explained, before adding, "I just assumed everyone would lay around. Everyone lays on top of each other."
Vince elaborated, "Past seasons that I've watched live feeds, it's just kind of the vibe, and that's how some people are more affectionate with their closeness to you. And some people are not."