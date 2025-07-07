At The Hotel Mystere, "secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems," CBS teased, adding how the "suspense-filled hotel" will even have hidden passageways.
The premiere episode alone, a 90-minute broadcast airing on Thursday, July 10 at 8PM ET/PT, will have "unexpected twists and turns."
Big Brother's premiere will feature a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and the arrival of a "Mystery Houseguest," who will apparently shock the brand new houseguests.
"What I can say is the mystery houseguest, when I was told who this person is, I had to expect the unexpected! I never expected that person," Longtime Big Brother host Julie ChentoldEntertainment Weekly.
"And I was very excited because, in my opinion, getting that person is epic. And that person is also very polarizing. So there's going to be a strong reaction in both directions for this mystery houseguest.
Julie also revealed that the Mystery Houseguest's accomplice is going to have responsibilities that they "may or may not be able to pull" off.
"And that will affect the game," Julie teased.
And Julie said the masked Visitor will be "very disruptive," reaching another level in the game that will surpass Ainsley's capabilities last year.
"Ainsley could do only so much, but this masked visitor is going to wreak havoc in ways that we've never seen before," Julie said. "And I would say on a deeper level. Much deeper. It's more three dimensional."
The Big Brother hotel will have a mysterious vibe that sets up the houseguests for "a summer of intrigue," according to CBS.
The Big Brother hotel will include a reception area with a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and others filled with clues for the houseguests to use later on; giant chess pieces; an attic bedroom resembling a spooky treasure trove; and a sleeper car bunk-bed room.
Fans may be excited to see this train-styled room since Big Brother hasn't had bunk beds since Season 1.
"The Hotel Mystere" will also include a rooftop garden kitchen, a secretive wine cellar where houseguests can strategize, a Victorian conservatory lounge, a Venom Lounge and Poison Bar, and a boxing ring gym for blowing off steam.
"There are so many layers of mystery, and it's a new level of expect the unexpected, because things are not what they appear," Julie told EW.
"So you're going to see things and you're going to think either nothing of it or think, 'Oh, that's ordinary, but it's not.' And this will happen all season long."
Julie explained that things will start revealing themselves slowly over time.
"You've got to be a detective this year to play this game," Julie noted, adding how the houseguests' observation skills will be put to the test.
"Every season they memorize things and are like, 'Oh yeah, there's how many of these on the wall?' But it's not so much that this year. There's going to be dual meaning and dual purpose to things physically in the house."
Julie also acknowledged that she was a huge fan of the three-nominee format last year and "signs are pointing to yes" that will return again this year.
Following Big Brother's premiere on July 10, another 90-minute episode will air on Sunday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.
Once premiere week is over,Big Brother's Thursday and Sunday episodes will be traditional hour-long installments airing at 8PM ET/PT every week.
But the Wednesday episodes at 8PM ET/PT will be extended into 90-minute broadcasts all season long.
And starting on July 25 at 8PM ET/PT, CBS will air a new Big Brother: Unlocked special on Friday nights every other week.
Big Brother: Unlocked will essentially be a Big Brother talk show featuring surprise Guests, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.
CBS teased that three "BB All-Stars" will helm the talk show and former Houseguests will "share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider's perspective."
Big Brother's new season will feature the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut.
Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers will be able to watch theBig Brother Live Feeds.