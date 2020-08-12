'Big Brother' Showmances Now: Who is still together? What showmance couples have broken up? Where are they now? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/12/2020
Big Brother viewers have seen a lot of Big Brother showmances during the two decades the reality series has been on the air -- so which Big Brother showmances are still together, and what showmance couples went their separate ways and split?
Big Brother premiered on CBS in Summer 2000, and numerous Big Brother showmances have developed in the 21 seasons that have aired on the network over the years.
In fact, while Big Brother has always urged both viewers and houseguests to "expect the unexpected," showmances have become such a Big Brother staple that viewers have come to expect every Big Brotherseason will probably include at least one showmance couple.
While some Big Brother showmances seem to come to fruition for reasons ranging from boredom to a desire for attention and affection, many Big Brother couples have actually gone on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships after the game ended and they left the house.