'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Who's still together? Which couples split up? Where are they now?? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/07/2022
Big Brother viewers have seen dozens of Big Brother showmances form on TV over the years -- so which Big Brother showmances are still together, and which showmance couples split up and went their separate ways?
Big Brother premiered on CBS in 2000, and many Big Brother showmances have developed during the 23 seasons that have aired on the network over the years.
In fact, while Big Brother has always urged both viewers and houseguests to "expect the unexpected," showmances have become such a Big Brother staple that viewers have come to expect every Big Brotherseason will likely include at least one showmance couple.
While some Big Brother showmances seem to start for reasons ranging from boredom to a desire for attention and affection, many Big Brother couples have actually gone on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships after the game ended and they left the house.