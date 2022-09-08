Big Brother viewers seen dozens of Big Brother showmances unfold on television over the years -- so which Big Brother showmances are still together, and which showmance couples broke up and went their separate ways?

Big Brother premiered on CBS in 2000, and many Big Brother showmances have developed on the 24 seasons that have aired on the network.

In fact, while Big Brother has always urged both viewers and houseguests to "expect the unexpected," showmances have become such a Big Brother staple that viewers have come to expect every Big Brother season will likely include at least one showmance couple. 

While some Big Brother showmances seem to start for reasons ranging from boredom to a desire for attention and affection, many Big Brother couples have actually gone on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships after the game ended and they left the house.

In fact, quite a few Big Brother couples are engaged or married today -- and some of them even have children, including Season 19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Season 12 couple Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Season 11 couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd!

Viewers have seen many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable Big Brother couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which Big Brother couples fell apart in the real world?

Did Raven Walton and Matthew Clines end up being more than just a hookup? And what ever happened to other pairs like Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette, and Jessica Hughbanks and Eric Stein?

Love them or hate them, Reality TV World will also update you on what's going on with more recent couples like Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, Haleigh Broucher and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, and Jackson Michie and Holly Allen nowadays.

There's also a lot more where that came from -- including Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan, Shelli Poole and Clay Honeycutt, and many more.

And you'll also learn which former Big Brother showmance partner "came out" after the show and publicly announced she was in a same-sex relationship!

What Big Brother showmances are still together, and where are they now? And which former Big Brother showmance couples have broken up?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some of the most memorable showmances in Big Brother history and find out whether they are still together or broken up!!

