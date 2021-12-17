'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? Which couples have split up? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/17/2021
Big Brother has cautioned houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" every season -- and over the years, that has usually come to include at least one Big Brothershowmance couple on each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.
Big Brother launched on CBS in 2000 and numerous showmance couples have developed during the 21 years the show has been on the air.
While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.
Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?