'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? Which couples have broken up? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2021
Big Brother has urged both houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" each season -- and over the years, that has come to typically include at least one Big Brothershowmance couple on each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.
Big Brother debuted on CBS in July 2000 so numerous showmance couples have developed in the twenty-one years the show has been on the air.
While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.
Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?