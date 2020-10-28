'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? What couples have broken up? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/28/2020
Big Brother has urged both houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" each season -- and over the years, that has come to likely include at least one Big Brothershowmance couple on each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.
Big Brother debuted on CBS in July 2000 so numerous showmance couples have developed in the twenty years the show has been on the air.
While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.
In fact, several Big Brother couples are engaged or married today -- with children!
Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?