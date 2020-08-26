'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? Which couples have split up? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/26/2020
Big Brother urges houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" every season -- and over the years, that has included the likelihood that at least one Big Brothershowmance couple will occur on each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Big Brother premiered on CBS in July 2000 and aired its 22nd season debuted on CBS earlier this month, so numerous showmance couples have developed in the twenty years the show has been on the air.
While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.
In fact, several Big Brother couples are engaged or married today -- with children!
Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?