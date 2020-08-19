'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together? Which couples have split? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 08/19/2020
Big Brother viewers have seen dozens of Big Brother showmances over the course of 20 years the CBS reality series has been on the air -- so which Big Brothershowmances are still together, and which showmance couples eventually went their separate ways and split?
Big Brother debuted on CBS in Summer 2000, and numerous Big Brother showmances have developed in the 22 seasons that have aired on the network over the years.
In fact, while Big Brother always urges viewers and houseguests to "expect the unexpected," showmances have become so common that Big Brother viewers have come to expect each Big Brother season will probably include at least one showmance couple.
While some Big Brother showmances seem to come to fruition for reasons ranging from boredom to a desire for attention and affection, many Big Brother couples have actually gone on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships after the game ended and they left the house.