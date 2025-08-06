Big Brother tells houseguests and viewers to "expect the unexpected" every season -- and that often ends up including at least one Big Brother showmance couple during each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.

ADVERTISEMENT
Big Brother launched on CBS in 2000 and many showmance couples have developed during the 25 years the reality show has aired on the network.

While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.

In fact, several Big Brother couples are engaged or married today -- and some of them even have children, including Season 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, Season 19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Season 12 couple Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Season 11 couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd!

Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?

Did Paulie Calafiore and Zakiyah Everette ever end up being more than just a hookup? And what ever happened to other pairs like  Jessica Hughbanks and Eric Stein?

Love them or hate them, Reality TV World will also update you on what's going on with more recent couples like Raven Walton and Matthew Clines, Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, Haleigh Broucher and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, and Jackson Michie and Holly Allen.

And there's also a lot more where those came from, including Austin Matelson and Liz Nolan, Shelli Poole and Clay Honeycutt, and many more!

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some of the most memorable showmances in Big Brother history and find out whether they are still together or split up!!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BIG BROTHER 27
BIG BROTHER SHOWMANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
MORE BIG BROTHER 27 NEWS