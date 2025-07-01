'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? Who is still together?? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2025
Big Brother tells houseguests and viewers to always "expect the unexpected" -- and that often ends up including at least one Big Brothershowmance couple during each season of the long-running CBS reality competition.
Big Brother launched on CBS in 2000 and many showmance couples have developed during the 25 years the reality show has aired on the network.
While some showmances on Big Brother seemingly came to fruition due to boredom or a desire for attention and affection, many of Big Brother couples actually went on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships outside of the house.
Viewers have seen been many Big Brother showmances to come and go on Big Brother, so let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most memorable couples. Which Big Brother showmances worked out and which ones fell apart in the real world?