'Big Brother' Showmance Couples Now: Where are they now? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/30/2025
Big Brother viewers have watched dozens of Big Brother showmances unfold on television over the years -- so which Big Brothershowmances are still together, and which showmance couples eventually split up and went their separate ways? And where are they now?!
Big Brother debuted on CBS in Summer 2000, and numerous Big Brother showmances have developed during all the seasons that have aired on the network since then.
In fact, while Big Brother always urges viewers and houseguests to "expect the unexpected," showmances have become so common that Big Brother viewers have come to expect each Big Brother season will likely include at least one showmance couple.
While some Big Brother showmances seem to come to fruition for reasons ranging from boredom to a desire for attention and affection, many Big Brother couples have actually gone on to solidify genuine, long-lasting relationships after the game ended and they left the house.