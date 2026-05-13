Big Brother will be returning to CBS this summer with a brand new season, and its premiere date has been revealed.

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CBS has announced Season 28 of Big Brother will premiere Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET/PT.

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The premiere of Big Brother 28 -- which CBS described as the show's "biggest season" yet -- will be 90 minutes long.

Following its debut episode, CBS will air a special 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 12 at 8PM ET/PT.

Big Brother will then air on Wednesdays from 8-9:30PM ET/PT, followed by hour-long episodes on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays from 8-9PM ET/PT.

CBS will also feature the return of Big Brother: Unlocked beginning on Friday, July 10 from 8-9PT ET/PT.

For the first time, Big Brother: Unlocked viewers will hear the cheers and see the reactions from a live studio audience.

Julie Chen Moonves will be reprising her role as the host of Big Brother.

According to the network, Big Brother's 28th season will feature the most programming hours ever -- including the milestone 1,000th episode.

Big Brother's 28th season will usher in new Houseguests, who will be prepared for a summer filled with twists and turns.

Big Brother: Unlocked will feature exclusive footage from inside the house as well as extended interviews, surprise guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes access.

"Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives," CBS teased.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live footage via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, won Big Brother's 27th season and took home the $750,000 prize by a 6-1 jury vote over the season's runner-up, Vince Panaro, during the two-hour finale that aired in September 2025 on CBS.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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