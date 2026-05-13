Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live footage via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand.
Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.
Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, won Big Brother's 27th season and took home the $750,000 prize by a 6-1 jury vote over the season's runner-up, Vince Panaro, during the two-hour finale that aired in September 2025 on CBS.