'Big Brother' Season 28: Meet the new 'Big Brother 28' houseguests! (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/09/2026
Big Brother will introduce a new group of houseguests to viewers when Season 28 kicks off on CBS on Thursday night, however, you can begin to get to know Big Brother 28's houseguests right now!
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The 2026 edition of Big Brother, once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
CBS announced the identities of 14 of the houseguests who will be moving into the Big Brother house this summer on Tuesday, July 7 and several "additional surprise houseguests" will be revealed on Big Brother's Season 28 premiere, according to the network.
"I still have a few surprises up my sleeve... Expect the unexpected. But trust me, you won't want to miss WHO, I mean, WHAT'S coming next," Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves teased in Tuesday's casting announcement.
The 14 Big Brother Season 28 houseguests revealed thus far include an MMA Fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, and a former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.
Big Brother 28 houseguest Jason De Puy, also known as Salina EsTitties, competed on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and finished in sixth place.
"I was a member of the three-time Grammy Award winning group, The Sounds of Blackness. My mother was the tour coordinator for Kool & the Gang. [Robert "Kool" Bell] is my uncle," LaTrice shared in the YouTube video.
Most of the Big Brother cast members are Super Fans who are also open to showmances. They are going to "travel through time," according to Julie.
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to view photos and descriptions of Big Brother's Season 28 houseguests and learn more about them!