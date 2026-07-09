Evan Mulling / CBS

By Steven Rogers, 07/09/2026



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will introduce a new group of houseguests to viewers when Season 28 kicks off on CBS on Thursday night, however, you can begin to get to know 28's houseguests right now!The 2026 edition of , once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.CBS announced the identities of 14 of the houseguests who will be moving into the house this summer on Tuesday, July 7 and several "additional surprise houseguests" will be revealed on 's Season 28 premiere, according to the network."I still have a few surprises up my sleeve... Expect the unexpected. But trust me, you won't want to miss WHO, I mean, WHAT'S coming next," host Julie Chen Moonves teased in Tuesday's casting announcement.The 14 Season 28 houseguests revealed thus far include an MMA Fighter, a rocket scientist, a game show host, and a former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant.28 houseguest Jason De Puy , also known as Salina EsTitties, competed on Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and finished in sixth place.And fellow houseguest LaTrice "Lala" Verrett also comes from an entertainment background."I was a member of the three-time Grammy Award winning group, The Sounds of Blackness. My mother was the tour coordinator for Kool & the Gang. [Robert "Kool" Bell] is my uncle," LaTrice shared in the YouTube video.Most of the cast members are Super Fans who are also open to showmances. They are going to "travel through time," according to Julie.Click thelink below to view photos and descriptions of 's Season 28 houseguests and learn more about them!

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Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.