Insiders told Men's Journal that the 53-year-old real estate agent from Utah will be moving into theBig Brother house.
Angela, a polarizing personality best remembered for her "crazy eyes" remark and occasional fiery outbursts, finished Big Brother's 26th season in sixth place.
Angela also raced around the world with her daughter, Lexi, on The Amazing Race's 38th season. They were the second team eliminated from the show.
Angela's return will reportedly be announced onBig Brother's 90-minute premiere on July 9, while Rick's participation will officially be revealed during Friday's debut episode of Big Brother: Unlocked.
The news of Rick and Angela's casting comes shortly after Julie told Men's Journal there will be "controversial" reality TV veterans appearing on Big Brother this year.
Julie also teased thatBig Brother fans will have "something to be excited about" this season.
Rick found fame when he attempted to outwit, outplay and outlast on Survivor: Edge of Extinction in 2019.
Rick was voted out from the game on Day 11, but thanks to a season twist, he won a spot back in the game and proceeded to win Individual Immunity Challenges and find multiple hidden Immunity Idols.
Rick ultimately lost the fire-starting challenge to Chris Underwood, finishing Survivor: Edge of Extinction in fourth place. (Chris went on to win the million).
Rick was later selected to compete on Survivor 50.
Rick hilariously hid a fake idol at Tribal Council, only to make a scene of retrieving it and threatening his fellow castaways with it later on.
Rick was also a part of the season's biggest MrBeast twist.
Risking his own spot in the game, Rick voluntarily decided to flip a coin at Tribal Council. Not only did his coin flip allow him to stay in the game much to his opponents' dismay, but it doubled Survivor 50's prize money to $2 million.
At that point, Rick became a huge threat to win the game. Not only did he have an impressive Survivor resume, but he was also a convincing and theatrical speaker. Rick was therefore voted out of the game in seventh place, and Aubry Bracco went on to win it all.
Big Brother 28 marks the first time the show has ever featured multiple Survivor alumni in a single season.
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Rick and Angela will be following in the footsteps of Survivor 50 fan favorite, Cirie Fields, who previously competed on Big Brother's 25th season alongside her son Jared. Cirie placed fifth on thatBig Brother season.