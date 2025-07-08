CBS

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/08/2025



has unveiled its cast of 16 brand new houseguests competing on Season 27.CBS has announced 16 new Houseguests and one polarizing "Mystery Player" who will check into the house -- which has been transformed into the "Hotel Mystere" -- when the show premieres its 27th season with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 10 at 8PM ET/PT.The cast includes a professional bull rider, a pastor's kid, a marketing manager, an AI consultant, an aura painter, an attorney and a dungeon master."I am going to crush my enemies. I am always ready to put somebody in their place," new cast member Jimmy Heagerty says in a first-look video of 's new season.And new cast member Adrian Rocha gushed about how he lives and breathes ."I'm not going to tell them that I build my own balance-beam comps and my own wall comps," Adrian tells the cameras.And another new Houseguest, Mickey Lee, boasts in the preview, "This is my time and I'm ready to shake this house up!"CBS has teased that this new group of houseguests will be stepping into a game "where nothing is as it seems.""Every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda," the network revealed."And if you're looking to crack the code on the mystery player's identity, keep your eyes on the official Instagram -- clues are already hiding in plain sight." Julie Chen will reprise her hosting role, and she shared how the "AI Arena" will return this season as the "BB Blockbuster," allowing houseguests in jeopardy to potentially take themselves off the chopping block.Live Feeds will open on Sunday, July 13 at 9:30PM ET/PT on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.Once premiere week is over, 's Thursday and Sunday episodes will be traditional hour-long installments airing at 8PM ET/PT every week.But the Wednesday episodes at 8PM ET/PT will be extended into 90-minute broadcasts all season long.And starting on July 25 at 8PM ET/PT, CBS will air a new : Unlocked special on Friday nights every other week.Click thelink below to view photos and descriptions of 's Season 27 houseguests and learn more about them before the season premieres on CBS this week!

