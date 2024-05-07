'Big Brother' Season 26 premiere date announced by CBS
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/07/2024
Big Brother's premiere date has been officially announced -- and the broadcast will air weeks earlier than last year.
CBS has announced Big Brother's upcoming 26th season will premiere with a two-night event beginning on Wednesday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT.
Big Brother will return with a two-night event on July 17 and July 18.
The July 17 broadcast will be a one-hour episode, as will the July 18 episode also airing at 9PM ET/PT.
Last year, Season 25 of Big Brother premiered on CBS on August 2, but in 2022, the show's 24th season debuted on July 6.
Following the premiere of Big Brother's 26th season, the show will continue to air on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights at 9PM ET/PT.
Thursday episodes will feature live evictions, and the series' Sunday night episodes will begin on July 21.
Julie Chen Moonves will return as host, and Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers will be able to catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds.
Next season, a group of brand new houseguests will move into the Big Brother house, which is outfitted with cameras -- inside and outside in the backyard -- at every turn.
"Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns," CBS teased of what's to come.
More details about Big Brother's upcoming season, including its cast of houseguests and big twists, will be announced soon.
Big Brother crowned Jag Bains, a truck company owner from Omak, WA, its Season 25 champion over runner-up Matt Klotz, a Deaflympics gold medalist from Louisiana, in a 5-2 jury vote during the show's two-hour finale in November 2023 on CBS.
Jag received the competition's $750,000 grand prize, and as the runner-up, Matt won $75,000.