's premiere date has been officially announced -- and the broadcast will air weeks earlier than last year.CBS has announced 's upcoming 26th season will premiere with a two-night event beginning on Wednesday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT.will return with a two-night event on July 17 and July 18.The July 17 broadcast will be a one-hour episode, as will the July 18 episode also airing at 9PM ET/PT.Last year, Season 25 of premiered on CBS on August 2, but in 2022, the show's 24th season debuted on July 6.Following the premiere of 's 26th season, the show will continue to air on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights at 9PM ET/PT.Thursday episodes will feature live evictions, and the series' Sunday night episodes will begin on July 21. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host, and Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers will be able to catch all the action on the Live Feeds.Next season, a group of brand new houseguests will move into the house, which is outfitted with cameras -- inside and outside in the backyard -- at every turn."Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns," CBS teased of what's to come.More details about 's upcoming season, including its cast of houseguests and big twists, will be announced soon.crowned Jag Bains , a truck company owner from Omak, WA, its Season 25 champion over runner-up Matt Klotz , a Deaflympics gold medalist from Louisiana, in a 5-2 jury vote during the show's two-hour finale in November 2023 on CBS.Jag received the competition's $750,000 grand prize, and as the runner-up, Matt won $75,000.Julie recently teased that Celebrity will also be returning in the future."I believe it's going to come back. We usually like to have it on opposite [of the] Winter Olympics," Julie told Us Weekly on May 2 during the network's CBS Fall Schedule Celebration."Summer we have the regular [ ] show," she added.