will introduce 16 new houseguests to viewers when Season 24 kicks off on CBS on Wednesday night, however, you can begin to get to know the 24 houseguests right now!The Summer 2022 edition of , once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere with a special live episode in which the 16 houseguests will be shown moving into their new mid-century Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel" house on Wednesday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.will continue to air three episodes every week this summer following its July 6 debut.Following the premiere, will air on Thursday nights from 9-10PM ET/PT, featuring the live evictions. The live broadcasts will air on the East Coast at 9PM and on tape delay in the West Coast.The first eviction of 's 24th season will take place on Thursday, July 7 at 9PM ET.And beginning on Sunday, July 10, will also air on Sunday and Wednesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT on CBS.24's new houseguests are from all across America, with each person bringing his or her own unique look, background, set of skills, and personality traits to the table.Included among 's Season 24 houseguests are an attorney, a Las Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist."With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at 'BB Fest,'" CBS teased of the new season."Also, a new twist will send the houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game."

