'Big Brother' Season 24: Meet the new 'Big Brother' houseguests! (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 07/05/2022
Big Brother will introduce 16 new houseguests to viewers when Season 24 kicks off on CBS on Wednesday night, however, you can begin to get to know the Big Brother 24 houseguests right now!
ADVERTISEMENT
The Summer 2022 edition of Big Brother, once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere with a special live episode in which the 16 houseguests will be shown moving into their new mid-century Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel" house on Wednesday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS.
Big Brother will continue to air three episodes every week this summer following its July 6 debut.
Following the premiere, Big Brother will air on Thursday nights from 9-10PM ET/PT, featuring the live evictions. The live broadcasts will air on the East Coast at 9PM and on tape delay in the West Coast.
The first eviction of Big Brother's 24th season will take place on Thursday, July 7 at 9PM ET.
And beginning on Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will also air on Sunday and Wednesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT on CBS.
Big Brother 24's new houseguests are from all across America, with each person bringing his or her own unique look, background, set of skills, and personality traits to the table.
Included among Big Brother's Season 24 houseguests are an attorney, a Las Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist.
"With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at 'BB Fest,'" CBS teased of the new season.
"Also, a new twist will send the houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game."
Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to view photos and descriptions of Big Brother's Season 24 houseguests and learn more about them before the season premieres on CBS this week!