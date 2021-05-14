Big Brother's Season 23 summer premiere date has been announced by CBS. The network has announced Season 23 of Big Brother will premiere with a live 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 7 at 8PM ET. The broadcast will air on tape delay in the West Coast. RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS) Big Brother will continue to air three episodes every week this summer. Beginning on Sunday, July 11, the series will air on Sundays and Wednesday nights from 8-9PM ET\/PT as well as on Thursday nights. Each Thursday night episode will feature a houseguest's eviction and air live on the East Coast from 8-9PM. Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS. Big Brother follows a group of strangers living together in a house together that's outfitted with nearly 100 HD cameras and microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Season 23 of the show will feature an all-new group of houseguests moving into a newly-redesigned house. "Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything," CBS teased in a press release for the new season. Each week, a Big Brother houseguest or two will be voted out of the house, and the last houseguest remaining will win the grand prize of $500,000. RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS) Last season, Big Brother's 22nd season dubbed Big Brother: All-Stars concluded with Cody Calafiore winning the competition in October 2020. He defeated the season's runner-up Enzo Palumbo in the third unanimous final jury vote of all time. This summer will mark the first time CBS regularly airs three hours of reality programming on Sunday nights, as Love Island's third season will air after each Big Brother episode. Big Brother will continue to utilize its live feeds, and additional details about the new season will be announced soon. Big Brother's 23rd season is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)