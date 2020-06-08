'Big Brother' Season 22 may reportedly be a cast of former ''Big Brother' houseguests
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/08/2020
Big Brother's upcoming 22nd season may reportedly feature an entire cast of returning houseguests.
ADVERTISEMENT
Given Big Brother debuted its first season in July 2000 and the show is approaching its 20th anniversary on the air, rumors are swirling Season 22 could feature a cast of veteran houseguests or maybe even turn out to be the franchise's second All-Stars edition.
According to multiple sources, CBS has been quietly contacting former Big Brother players for a potential All-Star edition this summer, Us Weeklyreported.
Talks are reportedly ongoing, and several Big Brother winners and memorable alums have been approached about returning for another shot to win the $500,000 grand prize.
However, sources told Us some of the former houseguests declined the opportunity to return due to a variety of reasons, including the fear of contracting coronavirus.
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last month the network is confident Big Brotherwill still air this summer despite the television industry's ongoing production shutdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
"With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we're still optimistic about getting those on," Kahl told Deadline.
Insiders told Us that future Big Brother cast members will be sequestered longer than usual and required to quarantine for 14 days before entering the house in order to take precaution before playing the game and ensure the virus will not spread amongst houseguests as they live with each other in close quarters.
Fans have been voicing their desire for another full All-Stars season for a while now. The only full All-Stars season aired back in 2006 as Season 7, which ended with Mike "Boogie" Malin being crowned champion and Erika Landin finishing as the runner-up.
Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen, documents a group of strangers living in one house outfitted with cameras as they compete in challenges and face weekly evictions until one houseguests wins the grand prize out of the Final 3 competitors.
Since Big Brother's usual filming location in Los Angeles, CA is still under lockdown and quarantine regulations, Deadline reported it's unlikely Big Brother will begin filming its 22nd season before mid to late summer.