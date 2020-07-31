Season 22 of the reality competition show Big Brother is set to premiere on Wednesday, CBS announced.

Contestants will be under 24-hour surveillance as they complete tasks and challenges in their quest for the $500,000 grand prize.

"The All-Star houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere," the network said in a press release.

"The Big Brother production will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience."

The show will air three times a week -- Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Julie Chen Moonves will once again host.

Most TV and film productions have been shut down or conducted remotely in keeping with social distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed about 150,000 people in the United States.