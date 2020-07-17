'Big Brother' Season 22 crew will reportedly also be quarantining on-location with 'Big Brother' houseguests
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2020
Big Brother's cast of returning houseguests reportedly won't be the only people quarantining when the show's 22nd season begins filming this later summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to sources close to production, Big Brother's production crew will be working in a bubble similar to the houseguests who are isolated in the BB house during the show's production, TMZ reported.
Big Brother's production team will reportedly be living in RVs parked near the Big Brother "house" -- which is built inside a large Hollywood soundstage building -- and be swapped out monthly during the course of filming.
The sources say the plan is for the crew to work and live on-location for a month and then take two weeks off followed by two weeks in quarantine.
After quarantine for two weeks, the crew will be able to resume work and continue the same pattern again over the course of about three months until filming wraps.
The measures being taken will ensure health and safety for BB crew and cast alike.
OnceBig Brother's Season 22 cast members quarantine, test negative for coronavirus and enter the house, they will basically be cut off from the outside world for the season, so their risk of contracting the virus will be very low.
Although Big Brother's houseguests don't directly interact with producers and crew members during the season, the production team does come in and out of the house and backyard to set up competitions, delivery supplies, and perform other upkeep.
In addition, Big Brother's production crew work in close quarters within the show's control room and set.
It's therefore vital the necessary safety precautions are being taken for everyone involved with the show to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The crew is reportedly being tested for COVID-19 regularly and has been wearing the appropriate personal and protective equipment, all the while practicing social distancing.
Big Brother typically premieres in June every year and ends in September, however given the late start and likelihood that CBS' fall schedule will not be ready to premiere in September as usual, it's appears increasingly more likely the show could run into the fall this year.
However, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last month Big Brother has a quick turnaround since the series has live shows every week.
Multiple sources told Us Weekly in June that CBS had been quietly contacting former Big Brother players to compete in an All-Star season but some of the former houseguests declined the opportunity to play again for a variety of reasons, including the fear of being exposed to coronavirus.
Insiders recently told the magazine that future Big Brother cast members will be sequestered longer than usual and required to quarantine for 14 days before entering the house.
Fans have been voicing their desire for another full All-Stars season for a while now. The only full All-Stars season aired back in 2006 as Season 7, which ended with Mike "Boogie" Malin being crowned champion and Erika Landin finishing as the runner-up.
Big Brother debuted its first season in July 2000 and just celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air.
Big Brother documents a group of strangers living in one house outfitted with cameras as they compete in challenges and face weekly evictions until one houseguests wins the grand prize out of the Final 3 competitors.
Big Brother's 21st season wrapped last in September 2019 with Jackson Michie winning the $500,000 in a 6-3 jury vote over his girlfriend, Holly Allen, who had been his ride-or-die ally in the house.
Several other reality TV shows that faced production shutdowns due to the pandemic are reportedly on the verge of beginning filming again as well, including The Bachelorette's sixteenth season starring Clare Crawley.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported in late June that The Bachelorette cameras would probably start rolling on Friday, July 17, after the cast and crew spent about a week quarantining.
And just last week, Carbone revealed The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA.
A premiere for The Bachelorette has yet to be announced, but ABC already announced Clare's potential cast of 42 bachelors and confirmed the show will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall.