Season 10 Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea welcomed their third baby.

Gheesling, 38, announced that his wife Chelsea had given birth Tuesday night in a Twitter post, where the couple is seen looking down at their new baby daughter, Celine.

"Welcome to the world Celine--we love you so much," Gheesling tweeted.

Gheesling, who was also a Season 14-runner up on the reality show, announced in June on Instagram the baby would be their third with his wife, Chelsea, holding up an ultrasound image. The couple also have sons Desmond, 5 and Miles, 3.

In July, Gheesling celebrated their 10-year anniversary in an Instagram post.

"Grateful for 10 years, I'm lucky to be your husband. I love you," the post read.

Back in 2008, Gheesling, then a 25-year old Catholic school teacher from Dearborn, Mich., won half a million dollars on Season 10 of Big Brother where he was under constant surveillance as a contestant in the Big Brother house for 71 days.

"If my kids ever want to go on the show, I'll support them in whatever they do, but I think they'll make their own paths in life," Gheesling told E! News in June.