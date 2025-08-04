Big Brother featured Rylie Jeffries winning Head of Household but then Mickey Lee activating her mystery power and dethroning him during the Season 27 episode that aired Sunday night on CBS.

On Day 24, Lauren Domingue was crying about Adrian Rocha's eviction from the Big Brother house.

Kelley Jorgensen cried, "I feel like I sent my best friend home and got blindsided in the process. If I didn't think Adrian had the votes, I would've thrown the Blockbuster. So I am reeling right now; this house is crazy."

Kelley felt betrayed by Vince Panaro and joined forces with Rylie, and Keanu Soto said he felt betrayed by Zach Cornell.

"We just need to concentrate on the targets -- Kelley, Keanu, Rylie, and Katherine Woodman -- and work together to get them out of here!" Ashley Hollis said in the Diary Room on behalf of Morgan Pope and Mickey Lee.

It then became time for the next Head of Household competition, and houseguests walked into a creepy carnival in the backyard.

Dubbed "Killer Carnival," the participating houseguests were required to follow rules in order to survive a number of rounds. The last person standing after the final round would be crowned the new HoH.

The carnival included balance beams, giant buttons, clowns, races and temporary team challenges.

Everyone except for Lauren, the outgoing HoH, was eligible to compete.

Jimmy Heagerty said he hoped Zach, Morgan, Mickey, Vince or Rachel Reilly could win it, but Rylie hoped he or Katherine could win it.

At one point, Rachel teamed up with Keanu for a task so that she could prevent him from coming into power. In the moment, Keanu didn't understand what Rachel's intentions were.

In the end, Zach and Rylie raced across the balance beams hoping to secure victory, and Rylie got the job done.

Zach didn't know if Rylie still had some trust in him, and he wasn't sure if he'd be considered for nominations.

Rylie shared in the Big Brother Diary Room how Mickey, Morgan and Ashley were at the top of his list for potential nominees.

Rylie was suspicious that one of those three women had a secret power -- and he was right.

"With my HoH Interrogation mystery power, I can potentially overthrow Rylie as the HoH. But then, Rylie has the right to interrogate everyone in the house for three minutes to determine who has the power," Mickey explained to the cameras.

"But if he can't figure it out and guesses incorrectly, I will take over as HoH this week. If Rylie guesses correctly, he will keep his HoH and I will be exposed."

Mickey called Rylie a "wild card," and she said she didn't want to see any of her friends or herself on the chopping block this week.

Mickey therefore activated her power.

Rylie tried to get to the bottom of things by interviewing each houseguest, and he even offered Ashley safety to tell him who had activated the power.

A fight then broke out between Rachel and Katherine, with Rachel noting, "We don't like bullies!"

Several houseguests suspected Ashley had the power, including Zach, and Mickey proudly floated under the radar.

When Rylie's three minutes of interrogations were up, he had to announce whom he suspected had activated the power.

Rylie accused Ashley of trying to dethrone him, but he was wrong.

Mickey then stood up and claimed the power, and Rylie said, "You lied to my face, Mickey!"

Since Rylie had incorrectly guessed the person with the power, Mickey dethroned Rylie and took his HoH away from him.


